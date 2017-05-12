Submitted by City of Lakewood

The Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event for Kids will be held Saturday, May 20th at American Lake Park (9222 Veterans Drive SW). Commander Evans was a long-time Lakewood resident and a WWII hero.

He was a recipient of the Navy Cross for his actions during the battle of Gualdacanal as they evacuated Marines from the beach. A coast guard cutter based out of Florida was named in his honor in 2014. Ray and his wife Dottie have been long-time Trout Unlimited members and were mainly known for generously donating their time to rig the rods & reels for this kid’s fishing event.

Come join the fun while honoring Commander Evans. Pre-registration is required and is only $10. Each kid receives a rod & reel to keep as well as two fish that they catch! Registration can be done at Lakewood City Hall or online at www.cityoflakewood.us

For more information call: 253-983-7887