Kid’s Fishing Event

Submitted by City of Lakewood

The Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event for Kids will be held Saturday, May 20th at American Lake Park (9222 Veterans Drive SW). Commander Evans was a long-time Lakewood resident and a WWII hero.

He was a recipient of the Navy Cross for his actions during the battle of Gualdacanal as they evacuated Marines from the beach. A coast guard cutter based out of Florida was named in his honor in 2014. Ray and his wife Dottie have been long-time Trout Unlimited members and were mainly known for generously donating their time to rig the rods & reels for this kid’s fishing event.

Come join the fun while honoring Commander Evans. Pre-registration is required and is only $10. Each kid receives a rod & reel to keep as well as two fish that they catch! Registration can be done at Lakewood City Hall or online at www.cityoflakewood.us

For more information call: 253-983-7887

