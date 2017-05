The Student Art Exhibit will display a selection of painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and graphic design by TCC art students. It is free and open to the public at The Gallery at TCC (May 15 – June 9).

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. Regular hours are 10a – 5p Monday – Friday on days the college is open. Open until 8p for Third Thursday Art Walk. Visitor parking available in Lot G.