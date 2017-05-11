Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen to be Recognized for Academic Achievement

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – More than 200 Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen are scheduled to be recognized during a joint college graduation recognition ceremony at the Clover Park Technical College, Sharon McGavick Conference Center at 1 p.m. Friday.

During this graduation session nearly 600 military students have completed academic requirements for their respective academic programs ranging from certificates through graduate programs. Graduates have completed degree requirements from eight colleges and universities offering degree programs through on-base education services and 31 off-base schools.