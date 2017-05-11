Pierce College Puyallup Theater presents Franz Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis”

Gregor Samsa is not who he thought he was as he awakened to find himself transformed into a large and disgusting creature, during Pierce College Puyallup Theater’s production of Franz Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis.”

Gregor must find a way to adapt to his new circumstances as he becomes dependent upon his family for survival.

The stage adaptation of Kafka’s classic novella opens at Pierce College Puyallup on May 18.

As one of Kafka’s most recognizable pieces of literature, director Joshua Potter looks forward to bringing the story to life on stage. “The cast has been working so hard on this production, and I’m so impressed by their willingness to jump into a really difficult text,” he said. “This show is worth seeing purely for its strangeness.”

Potter himself adapted the story for the stage, and took great care to find ways to inspire the audience to connect the story to their own lives. “We have spent months working through how to make this story relevant and relatable to students at Pierce College today,” Potter said. “I believe it is the strangeness of the story that will allow the audience to find connections to their own lives.”

“The Metamorphosis” runs May 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health building Black Box Theater. Tickets are $5 for general admission, and free for Pierce College students with identification. Tickets are available now at PierceCollegeEvents.com.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.