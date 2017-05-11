The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Arnold Gene Eastridge. Edwards Memorial Center: Larry Riggles. Mountain View Funeral Home: David Leon Cowan Sr.; Tracy K Martin; Maurice Lee Wallace.

Comments

  1. I am unable to click on a name in listed in the obituaries to get information on the deceased as I have always done. Was this a change that was made by The Suburban Times or is there a problem on my end?

    • Hello Geri… I did change the process as it proved too time-intensive on my end. Please click on the funeral home preceding the name and be re-directed to the listed obituaries for that funeral home. Thank you for reading The Suburban Times.

