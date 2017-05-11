Northbound I-5 moves into temporary configuration near Tacoma Mall

TACOMA – Drivers who use northbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall will soon experience a new but temporary lane configuration that allows contractor crews to continue work on a newly aligned northbound I-5 and HOV connections.

As early as Monday, May 15, northbound I-5 lanes will be re-striped and shifted to the west starting at the South 48th Street overpass. This temporary lane configuration, shown in this linked graphic, will be in place through mid-November.

Drivers will still have access to the SR 16/South 38th Street exit (#132) to reach Gig Harbor, the Tacoma Mall, and downtown Tacoma. Exit #132 is the detour route for the temporarily closed northbound I-5 exit #133. WSDOT posted a video showing the detour route to help drivers visualize the changes.

Special Events

Drivers may want to consider allowing extra time or carpooling, taking transit and checking their route before traveling to upcoming events in Tacoma. Some upcoming events include:

May 20

Life in Color concert at the Tacoma Dome

May 25

Pacific Lutheran University Graduation at the Tacoma Dome

May 27

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert at the Tacoma Dome

June 14

University of Washington Tacoma Graduation at the Tacoma Dome

June 15-18

Festival of Sail

June 24

Roger Waters concert at the Tacoma Dome

Additional information about Tacoma HOV construction is available at TacomaTraffic.com.