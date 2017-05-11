Martin, Richards named Lakewood Rotary Educators of the Month

The Rotary Club of Lakewood recognized Michael Martin and Maureen Richards as the May 2017 Educators of the Month at a recent Friday meeting at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club.

Michael Martin from Pioneer Middle School in the Historic Steilacoom School District and Maureen Richards from Carter Lake Elementary School in Clover Park School District were announced as Lakewood Rotary’s Educators of the Month for May, 2017.

Michael Martin has worked at Pioneer Middle School for nine years and is a math teacher and the math department chair. He is described as dedicated, innovative and collaborative.

He is the middle school math teacher leader for a three-year, multi-district Soaring Toward Educational Rigor math and science partnership grant (2015-18). Michael is a teacher leader who develops open, healthy, mutually respectful relationships with his colleagues. He helps his team to plan together by modeling active/reflective listening and communication.

He is a mathematician who helps open the minds of his students by modeling a growth mindset for developing an understanding of and passion for math. Kids want to be in his classes. Parents appreciate him and the growth their students make in his class. Colleagues look to him for problem-solving support and value his leadership. Michael also coaches boys’ junior varsity basketball.

Maureen Richards is the Educator of the Month from Clover Park School District.

Maureen is a first grade teacher and a cornerstone for the staff at Carter Lake. She has worked in Clover Park School District for nine years, all of which have been at Carter Lake. Maureen is the chairperson of Carter Lake’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports or PBIS committee and leads staff in the implementation of the program. She leads the team in analyzing the behavior data that is documented by PBIS.

She routinely volunteers to teach extended learning for students and pitches in with anything that needs to be done. She has volunteered to attend the professional learning communities or PLC conference in Seattle this summer for the second year in a row. At school, she leads her grade level team through their PLC meetings, gathers data, records individual data and follows up on subsequent meetings while checking individual student progress for not only her class but with her colleagues as well.

Maureen Richards is described at dedicated, supportive and positive. She always has a smile on her face and looks for positive solutions to any problem. She is a highly valued staff member at Carter Lake Elementary School.

Lakewood Rotary is proud to honor these two educators.