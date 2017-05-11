The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

CPSD holds Classified Jobs Fair, May 13

By Leave a Comment

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District will hold a Classified Jobs Fair on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Student Services Center in Lakewood. The event will give interested parties a chance to learn about the many classified positions available in the district, including bus drivers, custodians, para educators and Licensed Practicing Nurses (LPNs).

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2017

Time: 1—3 p.m.

Location: Clover Park School District Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, call the district’s human resources office at 253.583.5095.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *