CPSD holds Classified Jobs Fair, May 13

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District will hold a Classified Jobs Fair on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Student Services Center in Lakewood. The event will give interested parties a chance to learn about the many classified positions available in the district, including bus drivers, custodians, para educators and Licensed Practicing Nurses (LPNs).

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2017

Time: 1—3 p.m.

Location: Clover Park School District Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, call the district’s human resources office at 253.583.5095.