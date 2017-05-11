The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Beau is Pet of the Week

By 1 Comment

Featured Pet Beau is a stud. When he struts into the room, all other felines take notice. We recommend an outdoor lifestyle for this cool cat though, as he has been experiencing incontinence.

But as long as our 13-years-young fella has a daily source of food and water, his heart will be yours, shown through his mews of appreciation and sugary disposition. #A412272.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.

 

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *