Beau is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Beau is a stud. When he struts into the room, all other felines take notice. We recommend an outdoor lifestyle for this cool cat though, as he has been experiencing incontinence.

But as long as our 13-years-young fella has a daily source of food and water, his heart will be yours, shown through his mews of appreciation and sugary disposition. #A412272.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.