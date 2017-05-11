Bates: Northwest Now episode focuses on homelessness and race in Pierce County

As racial equality continues to be one of our nation’s biggest social issues, there is one area where African Americans are in the majority: homelessness. On Friday’s edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at homeless minorities in Pierce County.

Why are African Americans over-represented when it comes to those living on the streets? Could racism be the problem, along with poverty? We’ll hear from a psychology expert and a social worker who works with the homeless, and who was once living on the street himself.

“If we never face it and talk about it, then it never gets solved–it just gets pushed away,” Frank Jackson, program director for Tacoma Rescue Mission , told Northwest Now host Tom Layson.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.