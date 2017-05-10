Reminder: Mother’s Day weekend ramp closures coming to Tacoma

TACOMA – Drivers who have Mother’s Day weekend plans in Tacoma will want to plan ahead to avoid delays associated with two separate around –the –clock ramp closures on Interstate 5.

If the weather allows, contractor crews working on separate HOV projects will close the northbound I-5 exit to State Route 167 (River Road) and the southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 from Friday night, May 12 through early Monday, May 15. Both ramp closures will have signed detours in place.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 (River Road)

From 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 15, the northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close around –the –clock so crews can install drainage under the ramp and East 28th Street.

A 12-hour closure of East 28th Street will also take place from 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13, to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14. Drivers will be detoured using R Street and East 29th Street.

I-705 ramp to northbound I-5

From 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 15, the southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close around –the –clock while crews pave new ramp connections to northbound I-5. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

If work goes as planned, the long-term closure of the northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will come to an end, and the ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 15. Recent photos of this project have been posted on WSDOT’s Flickr account.

More information about Tacoma HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.