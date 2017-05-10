Pierce College Puyallup hosts STEM Expo May 18

Are you interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics? Pierce College’s STEM Expo will provide valuable information and advice for anyone looking to develop a career in a STEM related field.

This year’s event will take place May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pierce College Puyallup’s College Center Building.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with a variety of vendors, STEM faculty, and current students in the program.

The first presentation of the morning will take place at 9 a.m., featuring a product review engineer at Boeing. She will share information about her current job as well as how she got her start in the field.

At 10 a.m., a STEM student panel will take place, where attendees will hear from current students at both the university and community college level talk about their experiences with diversity in the learning environment and where they plan to go after graduating from college.

Pierce College alum Deighton Maragh will speak at 11 a.m. about his own experiences working as the director of reliability engineering at Netflix. He will share with students what he does in his current job as well as how he got his start in the field.

To close out the event at noon, a panel full of STEM professionals will discuss issues such as diversity in the workplace, navigating college programs, and how they found their own career pathways.

The Pierce College STEM Expo takes place May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the College Center Building in Puyallup. For more information, contact Pierce College Outreach Manager Jessica Freier at (253) 864-3363

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.