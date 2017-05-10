May 13 is Half-Price Moms’ Day at Zoo

TACOMA, Wash. – There’s a lot to see and “zoo” at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, and there’s no better time for a family outing than Saturday, May 13, when all mothers will receive half-off general admission.

In addition to everyday up-close experiences like touching stingrays and coming face-to-face with polar bears, the popular interactive Budgie Buddies exhibit will be open for the season. These colorful Australian birds will fly right up to visitors’ hands to eat seeds from special sticks that can be purchased for $1.50 ($1 for zoo members).

Plus, kids can hop aboard a camel for a ride that overlooks the Point Defiance Park Rose Garden, or take a spin on the antique carousel.

New this summer, kids and parents can discover the whimsical world of “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea.” Larger-than-life sea creatures, sculpted from plastic trash that washed up on the beach, will be on display on the zoo’s main lawn starting April 22. Visitors can delight in these massive, colorful artworks while learning ways to join the zoo’s quest to reduce single-use plastics.

Guests can also see polar bears Boris and Blizzard on exhibit in the Arctic Tundra, as well as walruses Dozer, Joan, Basilla, and Kulu from the above-water viewing deck in Rocky Shores. During Rocky Shores renovation, all animal exhibits remain open, with the exception of sea birds, sea otters, and harbor seals.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through April 21.

Beginning April 22, hours will be extended to 5 p.m. daily.

That means visitors on Mother’s Day Weekend can enjoy an extra hour at the zoo. The Half-Price Moms’ Day discount is only good on May 13, the day before Mother’s Day.

For more information, visit www.pdza.org.