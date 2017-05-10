CPTC Set to Host Annual Career Conference & Car Show

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Nearly 4,000 local middle school, high school and prospective students will make their way to Clover Park Technical College’s Lakewood Campus Thursday, May 11, for the college’s annual Career Conference.

The open house event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., with each of CPTC’s more than 40 programs showcased through demonstrations, activities and workshops intended to encourage visitors to consider post high-school plans and career training opportunities.

Along with the workshops, the CPTC Automotive Programs will host the 25th Anniversary People’s Choice Car & Bike Show from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., including a meet-and-greet with Lance Lambert, host of The Vintage Vehicle Show. Both the car show and program showcases will be open to the public.

This year’s theme will be “Cool Tech & Hot Careers,” as the conference highlights some of the technology CPTC students work with while attending the college’s programs. Health science programs and industry partners are part of the event’s Health Care Fair in Bldg. 21, and the college’s aerospace, manufacturing and trades program will be on display at the Advanced Manufacturing Fair in Bldg. 23.