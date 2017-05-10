Congressman Heck reacts to firing of FBI Director James Comey

After the news that President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, U.S. Representative Denny Heck (WA-10) released the following statement:
“President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in the middle of the Russian active measures investigation is the most egregious abuse of power since October 20, 1973, also known as the Saturday Night Massacre. Like then, this will not stand.
“This president’s manipulation of an active investigation is precisely why some of us have called for an independent commission from the beginning.
“As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, our efforts to get at the truth will continue with firm resolve. They want us to be distracted, but I’m determined. They want us to be discouraged, which makes me even more determined. We will continue to follow the facts, hold those accountable for their involvement, and work to find the best ways to prevent any future foreign interference in our democracy. The American people are counting on us to get to the bottom of this.
“Elvis Presley once said, ‘truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.’ If anybody thinks this intimidation is going to halt our efforts, they are wrong. The work continues.”
Comments
Mike says
Wow!!! What a surprise. A Democrat who doesn’t like a decision made by the President.
Unfortunately, Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on anything. They probably wouldn’t agree on the day of the week or the colors of the stripes on the American flag, if asked.
Both sides need to grow up and try to overcome their sinecures in Congress and do things to benefit the American people. A nice start would be to have the members of Congress be required to purchase their health care, instead of having a program, only available to them, that covers everything.
Dave Shaw says
Is the House Intelligence Committee still working on the “Hillary Question”?
“Like then, this will not stand.” What does that mean? Is there an implication that the House Intelligence Committee will re-instate James Comey as Director of the FBI; an appointment which is made by the sitting president, followed by confirmation of the Senate?
Seems to me that the Democrats were calling for the firing of James Comey last year. Do their accusations then not stand now? What happened here?
I wonder if the umbrage of the Democrats is along the same lines as an ACLU attorney’s statement in federal court regarding Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from select Middle Eastern countries: (paraphrasing here) “If anyone other than Donald Trump had written the same executive order, there would have been no objection to it.”
John Arbeeny says
Typical and totally predictable Democrat hypocrite. Heck must have waited this long to react to Comey’s firing until he received the approved Democrat response. Doesn’t this guy have an original thought? OK Heck: what evidence do you have of Trump campaign collusion with the Russians when every witness to date has said there is none? Put up of shut up.
Dave Shaw says
“Oohrah!”
Jerry says
I think that Comey needed to go. Hillary should be behind bars! The Democrats, including Congressman Heck, are grasping at straws. Their entire reason for all of their rhetoric is to try and convince the dumb public that Trump is trying to cover something up all the way to the next election cycle hoping to win some seats in Congress. That’s it….Pure and Simple. If the media and the Democrats keep chanting foul then the dummy lemmings will follow and vote their way. I am sure that Trump (and me too) would like the investigation to be done so the Democrats can find nothing and Trump can get on with important business. But that is not how the Democrats roll; the longer they can cry, whimper, and chant foul…the more dummy voters hear it and believe it.