Congressman Heck reacts to firing of FBI Director James Comey

After the news that President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, U.S. Representative Denny Heck (WA-10) released the following statement:

“President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in the middle of the Russian active measures investigation is the most egregious abuse of power since October 20, 1973, also known as the Saturday Night Massacre. Like then, this will not stand.

“This president’s manipulation of an active investigation is precisely why some of us have called for an independent commission from the beginning.

“As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, our efforts to get at the truth will continue with firm resolve. They want us to be distracted, but I’m determined. They want us to be discouraged, which makes me even more determined. We will continue to follow the facts, hold those accountable for their involvement, and work to find the best ways to prevent any future foreign interference in our democracy. The American people are counting on us to get to the bottom of this.

“Elvis Presley once said, ‘truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.’ If anybody thinks this intimidation is going to halt our efforts, they are wrong. The work continues.”