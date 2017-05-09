Volcano Preparedness Talk in Steilacoom

By Marianne Bull with excerpts from the May, 2017 US Geological Survey press release.

Carolyn Driedger who is Cascades outreach coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey, will speak on volcano preparedness at the Steilacoom Historical Museum on Friday, May 12 at 2:00. This is part of the ongoing Steilacoom Library Speaker Series and is a free event.

May is Volcano Preparedness Month in Washington, providing residents an opportunity to become more familiar with volcanic hazards in their communities and learn about steps they can take to reduce potential impacts. It is a time to commemorate the May 18, 1980 catastrophic eruption of Mount St. Helens, which not only caused massive destruction and loss of life but also became a catalyst for a new era of unprecedented scientific discovery, technology development and community awareness.

Volcano Preparedness Month arrives this year as an earthquake swarm is underway at Mount St. Helens, indicating that the volcano remains active. USGS’s seismic data have shown since 2010 that the quiet Mount St. Helens has a new supply of magma slowly re-pressurizing the magma chamber beneath the mountain. As was observed at Mount St. Helens between 1987-2004, recharge can continue for many years beneath a volcano and an eruption is not imminent.

Carolyn’s career began with research on glaciers in the Cascade Range volcanoes and after Mount St. Helens eruption helped take part in the response. She works in partnership with public officials, emergency planners, media, park interpreters and educators to advance the cause of volcano preparedness. Her resume includes teaching in public schools in the U. S. and also a private school in Kathmando, Nepal as well as work for the National Park Service.