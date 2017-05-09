North Clear Zone action plan moves toward implementation

At its meeting Thursday, May 11 the South Sound Military & Communities Partnership Elected Officials Council will sign an agreement to adopt a plan that will use a phased approach to restore the land north of McChord Field to an uninhabited state.

The plan includes changing city regulations to prevent future development, acquiring properties and relocating businesses situated in a 206-acre area federally designated as the North Clear Zone.

The agreement marks a milestone in an ongoing effort led by SSMCP to address public safety issues due to urban encroachment around Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s airfield.

The signing also signals a transition to a jurisdictional-led implementation of the plan developed by SSMCP.

“We’ve come together in this unique partnership to share authority and resources to solve this problem of urban encroachment over the long term,” said Bill Adamson, SSMCP program manager.

Representatives who will sign the agreement Thursday at the Eagles Pride Golf Course are:

Mark Barkley, assistant director local government division state Department of Commerce

Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive

Col. Dan Morgan, Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Don Anderson, Mayor city of Lakewood

John Caulfield, chairman South Sound Military & Communities Partnership

Additionally Congressman Denny Heck, Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, commander of I Corps at JBLM, Col. Leonard J. Kosinski, commander of 62nd Airlift Wing at JBLM, and Pierce County Executive Dammeier will speak.

The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast at the Eagles Pride Golf Course, located on JBLM at exit 116 off Interstate 5.

The Elected Officials Council meetings twice a year to receive updates on military and community issues, review the annual work plan, coordinate legislative strategies and suggest outreach to maintain visibility of its priorities.