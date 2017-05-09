Mom’s get half-off general admission at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on May 13

TACOMA, WASH. – Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium honors and celebrates all moms with half-price general admission on Saturday, May 13.

And a trip to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is a wonderful way to spend quality family time.

There’s always something new to see and do at the zoo.

The Budgie Buddies exhibit, for example, opens for the season on May 6, just in time for Half-Price Mom’s Day the following weekend.

These colorful Australian birds will fly right up to a visitor’s hand to dine on seeds from special sticks. More than 100 of the flashy little creatures flit and flutter in the open air exhibit.

Plus there are hundreds of animal species to see – many of them endangered – goats to feed, and an antique carousel on which to take a spin.

And the special exhibition “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” www.pdza.org/washed-ashore just opened for six months in residence at the zoo. It consists of 10 larger-than-life sea creatures designed to engage and inspire visitors. Each is sculpted from garbage that washed ashore on Northwest beaches. The exhibit is fun to look at, provides kids and adults with a “scavenger hunt” of items to seek in each artwork and brings a powerful message of what each person can do to help eliminate the problem of plastic pollution in the ocean.

Zoo hours are 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Most activities are free with zoo admission or membership. There are fees for feeding budgies ($1.50 per seed stick for general public; $1 for members) and carousel spins ($1.50 per person for the general public, $1 per person for zoo members).

For more information, visit www.pdza.org.