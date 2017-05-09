Get prepared for next volcano eruption at event at Steilacoom Library

TACOMA – Are you prepared for a volcano eruption? Join your neighbors at the Steilacoom Historical Museum for an event on Volcano Preparedness, Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m., sponsored by Steilacoom Pierce County Library.

Hydrologist Carolyn Driedger, Cascades Volcano Observatory Outreach Coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey, works in partnership with public officials, educators, emergency planners and news media to advance the cause of volcano awareness. Driedger began her career researching glaciers, glacier-related floods and debris flows. She also witnessed and studied the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption.

Volcano Preparedness is a free event at the Steilacoom Historical Museum located at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom 98388. It is part of the Steilacoom Speaker Series and sponsored by the Friends of the Steilacoom Library and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

More information about the Steilacoom Speaker Series:

www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/stl-speakers-bureau_001_001.pdf