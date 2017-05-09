2017 Annual Cherry Blossom Tea a “huge success”

Submitted by Lee McDonald, Photos by Maria Hanson

The DuPont Historical Society’s sold-out 2017 Annual Cherry Blossom Tea fundraiser Saturday proved to be a huge success. Twenty tables of 8 to 10 ladies attended this year’s tea.

The theme was “At Your Service:Celebrating the 100 year Anniversaries of Fort Lewis and the First Church of DuPont in Fashion Food and Song 1917-2017.”

Historian Karen Haas created the program which included a vintage fashion show, archival photos and a sing-a-long of WWI era songs and hymns. Debi Rinehart provided piano accompaniment. Vintage dresses and costumes were provided by the Goodwill Golden Oldies Guild and Alex Lewington Costume Designer.

Thank you to our Corporate Sponsors: America’s Credit Union and CalPortland; Orchid Sponsor; Suburban Times; Rose Sponsors: Aqua Care, DuPont Health Mart Pharmacy, Davis Global Investments and DuPont Dental. All proceeds benefit the DuPont Museum.