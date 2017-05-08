Why can’t people throw out fruitcake?

Learn about petrified, preserved and forgotten food at a free event at University Place Pierce County Library on May 17 at 7 p.m. University Place Library is hosting “The Ancient Fruitcake: What Really, Really Old Food Tells Us about History, Culture, Love and Memory” with a community conversation and discussion by Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau.

Writer and author Harriet Baskas, will share strange stories of food that’s old, unusual or meaningful, and as a result people won’t dare throw it away. Attendees will learn about food archaeologists have found buried with mummies, 350-year-old fruitcake, bog butter and more. These ancient edibles tell stories, hold memories and connect people with culture, history and family.

Baskas has written seven books, including “Hidden Treasures: What Museums Can’t or Won’t Show You,” and she has created award-winning radio programs on a variety of topics. Currently Baskas writes about travel, museums and other subjects for an assortment of national news publications.

The Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau presenters are made up of numerous experts in various fields. Hundreds of presentations such as this discussion take place each year in schools, libraries, adult care facilities and other venues, with the goal of reaching as many Washingtonians as possible.

“The Ancient Fruitcake: What Really, Really Old Food Tells Us about History, Culture, Love and Memory” presentation and discussion is a free event at University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W. Ste. 100 University Place, WA.