Summit Pierce County Library limited service May 10-31

TACOMA – Summit Pierce County Library will offer limited service Wednesday, May 10 through Wednesday, May 31, while crews make improvements to the library. Summit Library, located at 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446, will reopen on Thursday, June 1.

The primary improvement at the library will be upgrades to the public restrooms’ fixtures and furnishings.

During the closure of the main library, people may access limited services in the library’s meeting room. Residents may browse and check out items from a limited selection, use computers and printers, and pick up books and other items that they have placed on hold. The meeting room will be open, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. All other 19 library locations will be open as usual for browsing and computer access.

Thousands of area residents learn, enjoy and gather as a community at the Summit Library every year. In 2016, people made more than 115,000 visits to the library and checked out 24,000 items.