Military Pro Bono Legal Services Signed into Law

Submitted by Washington House Democrats

Under a new law sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), the Attorney General’s Office will connect veterans and military servicemembers with free legal services.

Gov. Inslee signs Substitute House Bill No. 1055, May 4, 2017. Relating to pro bono legal services for military service members, veterans, and their families. Primary Sponsor: Christine Kilduff (Pictured, right of Governor Inslee).

For servicemembers facing a legal dispute but deployed overseas, or a veteran seeking benefits at home, the need to hire a lawyer is often a challenge. The frequency of deployments and change of station orders uprooting our military families can result in legal actions that require representation. Servicemembers are focused on protecting and defending our freedoms and cannot just drop their work and leave, so access to legal representation in these matters is imperative.

“Thanks to this new law, soldiers, veterans, and their families will no longer have to fight courtroom battles alone. Whether deploying at a moment’s notice or pursuing benefits you’ve earned, Washington state will help you get the legal representation you need to resolve disputes,” said Kilduff after the bill signing by Governor Inslee.

