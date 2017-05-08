The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

JBLM artillery, mortar firing May 9-12

By Leave a Comment

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct artillery and mortar training Tuesday, May 9, 2017 (7 a.m.) through Friday, May 12, 2017, (11:30 p.m.) using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery and 120mm mortars.

One unit, 1st Battalion, 37TH Field Artillery is scheduled to conduct artillery training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 7 a.m., Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Expect Howitzer and mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Another unit, 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment is scheduled to conduct 120mm mortar training beginning Friday at 00:01 a.m. and continue through 11:30 p.m.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *