JBLM artillery, mortar firing May 9-12

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct artillery and mortar training Tuesday, May 9, 2017 (7 a.m.) through Friday, May 12, 2017, (11:30 p.m.) using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery and 120mm mortars.

One unit, 1st Battalion, 37TH Field Artillery is scheduled to conduct artillery training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 7 a.m., Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Expect Howitzer and mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Another unit, 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment is scheduled to conduct 120mm mortar training beginning Friday at 00:01 a.m. and continue through 11:30 p.m.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.