Inaugural Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Day serves 2,200 hours

Columbia Bank is pleased to share the inaugural Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Day, its company-wide day of service, was a success with more than 2,200 volunteer hours served by over 600 volunteers in 50 different cities across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Day is an occasion for the Columbia Bank family to honor the legacy of its late CEO, Melanie J. Dressel.

“Melanie’s passion for community was an inspiration for all of us. She made community a priority and demonstrated this by giving of her time and expertise despite a very full calendar,” said Columbia Bank Interim CEO, Hadley Robbins. “We’re honored to host this special day of service to further her legacy.”

Volunteerism is the focus of this community commitment day. During its initial year, Columbia Bank employees led and executed 76 different projects in their respective communities in collaboration with regionally-focused organizations and local chapters of national nonprofits, such as Habitat for Humanity, YMCA, Meals on Wheels, Metro Parks Association, Ronald McDonald House, Courage 360 and United Way. The day of service also gave participants the chance to have a direct impact in their communities. In addition to Columbia Bank employees, friends and family were invited to attend.

Community engagement is a cornerstone of Columbia Bank’s culture. Throughout the year, the company raises funds and volunteers with various nonprofits across its footprint. By synchronizing its efforts during this flagpole day of service, its team was able to have a direct and visible impact in the communities where they serve and live.