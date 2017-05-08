Emergency Food Network Hunger Walk and 5k Run

The Emergency Food Network and Associated Ministries are set to take over Fort Steilacoom Park the morning of May 20 for the 37th annual Hunger Walk and 5K Run.

Registration and check in is at 7:30 a.m. The run starts at 9 a.m., the walk at 9:05 a.m. Money raised helps EFN provide food to the Pierce County community.

The event is part of a month-long effort focused on raising awareness about hunger in our community during the month of May, which is hunger awareness month.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Repacking bulk foods into smaller portions;

Helping at Mother Earth Farm, an 8-acre organic farm where food is grown for neighbors in need;

Sorting through food donations and packing it to go out to Pierce County food pantries;

Distributing food to people in need through the FISH/EFN mobile food bank;

Holding a food and fund drive at school, work or get-together;

Volunteering at the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive May 13 , or the Hunger Walk May 20 .

People can also donate on May 10 during GiveBIG day, an annual one-day online giving event for nonprofits in the region.