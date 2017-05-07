Mother’s Day weekend closure planned for I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – Violets are blue, and roses are red. Your mom might get mad, if you don’t plan ahead. Contractor crews working on separate HOV projects will close two ramps around-the clock over the weekend of May 12-14 for paving and drain installation. Both closures will have signed detours. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled for a later date.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 (River Road)

10 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 15 Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close around-the-clock so crews can install drainage underneath the ramp and East 28th Street.

11 p.m. Saturday, May 13 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14 East 28th Street will be closed. During the closure, drivers will be detoured using R Street and East 29th Street.



I-705 ramp to northbound I-5

10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 15 Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close around-the-clock so crews can pave new connections for the I-705 ramp and the northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5. If work goes as planned, the previously-closed northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will also re-open to traffic at 5 a.m., Monday, May 15. You can view recent photos of this project on WSDOT’s Flickr account.



For the week of May 8, overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and the Tacoma Mall are scheduled. Additional overnight ramp closures are listed below.

Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to southbound SR 7 and northbound I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, May 11

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, May 12

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the following day.

Previously mentioned around-the-clock weekend ramp closures (see above).

Saturday, May 13

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. the following day.

Previously mentioned 12-hour closure of East 28th Street (see above).

Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day)

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

More information about Tacoma HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.