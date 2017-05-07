Mother’s Day weekend closure planned for I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – Violets are blue, and roses are red. Your mom might get mad, if you don’t plan ahead. Contractor crews working on separate HOV projects will close two ramps around-the clock over the weekend of May 12-14 for paving and drain installation. Both closures will have signed detours. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled for a later date.
Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 (River Road)
- 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 15
- Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close around-the-clock so crews can install drainage underneath the ramp and East 28th Street.
- 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14
- East 28th Street will be closed. During the closure, drivers will be detoured using R Street and East 29th Street.
I-705 ramp to northbound I-5
- 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 15
- Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close around-the-clock so crews can pave new connections for the I-705 ramp and the northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5. If work goes as planned, the previously-closed northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will also re-open to traffic at 5 a.m., Monday, May 15. You can view recent photos of this project on WSDOT’s Flickr account.
For the week of May 8, overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and the Tacoma Mall are scheduled. Additional overnight ramp closures are listed below.
Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10
- Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to southbound SR 7 and northbound I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.
Thursday, May 11
- Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
- Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
Friday, May 12
- Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the following day.
- Previously mentioned around-the-clock weekend ramp closures (see above).
Saturday, May 13
- Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. the following day.
- Previously mentioned 12-hour closure of East 28th Street (see above).
Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day)
- Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
More information about Tacoma HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.
