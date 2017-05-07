Community Relations team receives state awards

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— May 5, 2017 — At its annual spring conference, the Washington School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) recently recognized Clover Park School District’s Community Relations Department with three awards:

Award for Excellence for the district’s 2016 annual report to the community;

Best in Category (Annual Report) for school districts with more than 10,000 students; and

Award of Merit for the district’s 2016-17 full color calendar.

According to WSPRA, there were more than 200 entries in its publication and electronic media award contest; 45 received Awards of Excellence and 59 Awards of Merit were given.

The 2016 annual report and 2016-17 full color calendar are posted on the district website.

“School districts from across the state submit their publications and electronic media projects for evaluation in the contest,” said Kim Prentice, director of community relations. “We’re proud some of our work has been recognized.”

Entries were judged by industry experts outside of WSPRA to provide chapter members with feedback on everything from newsletters and magazines to videos, photography and websites.