Charles Wright Academy Qualifies for National Sailing Championship in Boston

Submitted by Anne Lee

In their first year as a sailing team, Charles Wright Academy won first place at the 2017 NWISA Doublehanded Championship held on Orcas Island on April 29 and 30, earning the honor of representing the Pacific Northwest on the national stage.

Charles Wright qualified for nationals after a weekend of intense racing against 39 teams and 180 high school sailors from all over Washington and as far as Newport, Oregon. After two days of sailing under some daunting weather conditions, Charles Wright emerged victorious, beating the heavily favored Orcas Island High School Vikings by 17 points.

The Charles Wright sailing team consisted of two boats: Team A was skippered by Alyosha Strum-Palerm (‘17) with crewmate, Nick Lee (‘20); Team B was skippered by Jack Corddry (’19) with crewmate, Hayden Flaskerud (’20). The Charles Wright Academy sailing team is coached by Ashley Nelson.

Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Jack Corddry are both from Tacoma, WA. Nick Lee is from Fox Island, WA. Hayden Flaskerud is from Gig Harbor, WA.

As Fleet Champions of the Pacific Northwest district, Charles Wright earned one of only twenty spots to compete at the ISSA Fleet Racing National Championship, famously known as the Mallory Trophy, school sailing’s oldest trophy, to be held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston on May 12-14.

Charles Wright Academy is a private college preparatory school located in Tacoma, Washington.