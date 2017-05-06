TNT: University Place approves pot rules, but not pot sales

The University Place City Council this week approved rules for marijuana sales and processing, but declined to consider whether to allow those sales.
The University Place City Council this week approved rules for marijuana sales and processing, but declined to consider whether to allow those sales.
