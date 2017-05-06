Overnight I-5 ramp and lane closures scheduled near DuPont

DUPONT – More overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled for both directions of Interstate 5 through DuPont during the week of May 8. The closures, some of which are weather dependent, will allow contractor crews to install barrier, pave and stripe the shoulders of I-5 as part of the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project.

During the ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place.

Ramp closures

Monday, May 8

· Mounts Road on-ramp to northbound I-5, the weigh station ramps, and the northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Tuesday, May 9

Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Lane closures

Overnight single- and double-lane closures will take place throughout the week on both directions of I-5 within the project limits. Monday through Friday, southbound lane closures are allowed between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with northbound lane closures allowed between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday morning lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 are allowed until 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.