Solar Eclipse 2017

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

A major astronomical event will take place this summer- a total eclipse of the sun. Astronomy professor, Dana Rush, will give an illustrated talk, explaining what causes solar eclipses; where in the country you need to best view this event; what to look for during the various phases of the eclipse; and how to do so, safely.

Who: Anyone with an interest.

When: Wednesday, May 10th. 10:30- 12:30

Where: Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, Room 103.

How much: $15. Doors open at 10:00 a.m for walk-in registration.

Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) is a non profit organization which offers educational classes geared for active adults, ages 50 and up.

LIFE is a community outreach of PLU’s Office of Graduate Programs and Continuing Education. LIFE is affilated with Road Scholar’s network of over 400 Lifetime Learning Institutes. More information may be found at www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or by contacting LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura, at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166.