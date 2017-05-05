“Redeem Church Bazaar” May 6, 10 am-4 pm to support missions

Submitted by Redeem Church

Bring friends to the “Redeem Church Bazaar”, Saturday, May 6th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is great day of shopping at over 20 vendors to support summer mission trips to Nicaragua and Mexico by Redeem Church youth and adults. This fun-filled bazaar is at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 8602 Bridgeport Way SW, in Lakewood. Redeem Church is a non-denominational Christian Church which meets every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St. For more information: www.redeem.church