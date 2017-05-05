Pierce Transit Board to host Study Session, May 8

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting (see agenda) on Monday, May 8, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to (1) review and discuss the recommendations that were borne from the Regional Fare Forum meetings to assist with the initial design of next generation ORCA; and (2) to discuss the costs and benefits of a mobile ticketing pilot project. No final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting. Adoption of the Regional Fare Forum recommendations is anticipated to occur at the Regular Board Meeting on May 8, 2017.

The Regular Board Meeting will follow at 4:00 p.m.