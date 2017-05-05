Everyone is a Winner at Steilacoom Historical School District Day of Champions

Steilacoom Historical School District is gearing up for the 3rd annual Day of Champions, a non-competitive track and field event for student athletes with disabilities. The event will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Steilacoom High School Stadium.

Preschool to Grade 12 students will participate in a variety of events including tossing frisbees, obstacle course challenges, running, jumping and throwing large and small balls and outdoor bowling. The youngest participate in ring toss, duck pond fishing and bubble blowing. Everyone is a winner!

The Steilacoom High School cheer leaders and leadership students will be assisting with organization and on-site management. Opening ceremonies begin at 10:00 am with track and field activities scheduled from 10:15 am – 12:15 pm. Medal presentation and BBQ lunch for all will follow.

This event is made possible through the generous volunteers of Steilacoom Historical School District and sponsors Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom, DuPont Lions Club, Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce and Costco.

Steilacoom High School Stadium is located behind the high school at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA.