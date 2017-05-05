Boys and Girls Club Director honored with Community Leadership Award

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Echo Curry, area branch director of the South Pierce County and Lakewood branches of the Boys & Girls Club was honored with a Washington Association of School Administrators’ Community Leadership Award on April 28 during the association’s monthly regional meeting. The award is presented to community members in recognition of their outstanding contributions toward education.

Through her leadership, cooperation and partnership with Clover Park School District, Echo Curry is making a positive impact on students from Lakewood Hope Academy. Last summer, as a result of Echo’s creativity and resourcefulness, 30 Lakeview Hope Academy third graders participated in a “Summer Boost” program. In the program, Lakeview students attended summer school in the morning and benefitted from a scholarship to the Lakewood Boys and Girls Club, where they participated in a variety of club activities in the afternoons.

Attendance and academic growth data indicated the Lakeview third graders significantly out-performed their peers across the district. The program will be offered this summer as well.

“Echo has been a great partner and friend to Lakeview Hope Academy,” said Meghan Eakin, principal of Lakeview Hope Academy. “Our students have benefitted greatly from her leadership, creativity and focus on what is best for students.”

Clover Park School District superintendent Debbie LeBeau also commented on Curry’s award. “We were very proud to nominate Echo for the Community Leadership Award. She is very deserving and sets a high standard for collaboration and partnerships,” she said.