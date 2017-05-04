The Suburban Times

Spring/Summer 2017 Lakewood Connections is here

Want to know where the City Council stands on expanding the city’s housing opportunities? What about the latest transportation and parks projects? Or how about details of our upcoming Farmers Market (opening June 6) and our annual SummerFEST party in Fort Steilacoom Park?

These stories and more are in the latest edition of the Lakewood Connections Magazine Spring/Summer 2017 edition.

Copies went out via U.S. Postal Service May 3.

You can also view the publication online by clicking here.

 

