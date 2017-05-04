Routine increase coming to waste collection bills

A routine, annual increase is set to take effect in Lakewood June 1, pending City Council review.

The increase is being proposed by Harold LeMay Enterprises, Inc. (also known as LeMay Pierce County Refuse) because of a 2.1 percent cost of living adjustment and a 5.24 percent disposal rate increase at the Pierce County Landfill that went into effect March 1. The Pierce County Council previously approved the landfill rate increase.

The city contracts with LeMay for its waste collection service.

For the average residential customer who has a 65-gallon garbage can that is picked up once a week with recycling service, the rate will go up from $34.36 to $35.48.

For the average commercial business with a 2-yard container that is picked up weekly the rate will go up from $172.17 to $177.73.

Click here to view the 2016 rates.

The annual rate schedule can be found on the city website under Public Works, related documents.