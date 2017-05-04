Hands Across the Sea – Port to Port

Submitted by Don Doman

Living in Tacoma, we have an interesting cultural and economic opportunity. In July, there are fifty Chinese students visiting Tacoma from Fuzhou. Fuzhou is the capital of southeastern China’s Fujian province and is a Sister City of Tacoma. They are coming to Tacoma and America to try out their English and learn more about our history and culture. They will be staying for two weeks from 7/16 – 7/30 with a field trip to Los Angeles for the weekend of 7/21 – 7/23.

They need host families to stay with. Students are here for their summer vacation. The Chinese students range from 12-16 years of age. They come to learn the history of Washington State, our Chinese Reconciliation Project, American Arts and Sports Culture, American Colloquium, Tour UW, Pike Place Market and visit Los Angeles. They will be attending Stadium High School from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM during the week.

Host families are needed to house the students. It’s a chance to share and build friendships. Hosts will be responsible from feeding the student (breakfast and dinner) and getting them back and forth to school. Other arrangements have been made for transporting the students from and to Sea-Tac. The students will take part in the host family daily routine activities. A $65 a day per student stipend will be paid at the end of the home stay farewell party. Each host family may host one or two students.

In 1885 Tacoma citizens ran our Chinese people out of town. Our Chinese Reconciliation Park near Old Town along the Tacoma waterfront was built to help heal past wounds and forgive. It was planned and completed with the help of our Sister City Fushou.

The Transportation Club of Tacoma is sharing the information with their members. Tacoma is a major West Coast Port. Perhaps, we can all work together expanding trade between Washington State and China, and specifically, the Port of Fuzhou.

Fuzhou is the capital of southeastern China’s Fujian province and is sister city of Tacoma. “The Port of Fuzhou is a natural seaport centered on the estuary of the Minjiang River artificial deep-water international seaport on the coast of Fuzhou, Fujian, People’s Republic of China, and of the neighboring prefecture of Ningde. The Port is located on the southeastern coast of Fujian, facing the Taiwan Strait.” – Wikipedia

The Port of Fuzhou has an annual cargo tonnage of 280 billion pounds. If you have any questions, please email Don Doman at trainingmedia@yahoo.com.