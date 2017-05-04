Empty Bowls Community Art Project

Saltar’s Point Elementary thanks you for your efforts to fight against hunger in our community.

In conjunction with this year’s Arts Gala, students and staff members at Saltar’s Point Elementary joined together to create unique bowls in support of The Empty Bowls project. Empty Bowls is a grassroots effort that combines art and fundraising to fight hunger. These unique bowls serve as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

Bowls were sold during the Arts Gala for a suggested donation of $10 each. Non-perishable food items were also collected. Proceeds support our community partner, Emergency Food Network and their Break Bags program.

This year, through the efforts of our students and staff, Saltar’s Point raised $1,180.33. For every $1 donated Emergency Food Network distributes $12 worth of food. That means with our $1180, EFN will be able to distribute $14,160 worth of food! Thank you to the entire Saltar’s Point community for supporting this community art project!