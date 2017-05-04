Ari is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Ari hopped to the shelter as a stray. The four-year-old neutered male is active and sweet. When not at hop time, the Himalayan would be more than happy to take in some Game of Thrones, Westworld, or La La Land with you at his side, his heart’s companion.

Ari is currently at our offsite partner PetSmart Tacoma ready to go home today. Visit 3326 S 23rd St to make his acquaintance. # A515554. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.