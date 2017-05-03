Watch: City Council honors Bataan Death March survivor

At Monday’s City Council meeting the council honored Sgt. First Class Dan Figuracion, who died April 3 at 97 years old.

Figuracion was a decorated World War II veteran, Batan Death March survivor, a decorated Vietnam War veteran and a member of the Philippine Scouts for the U.S. Army. He was a member of the 26th Regiment Calvary that conducted the last horse-mounted charge against armed troops in the Army’s history.

He and other Philippine Scouts rode their horses, guns firing at Japanese tanks and machine infantry in an attempt to stop the Japanese from expanding their reach and were successful in holding them off until reinforcements arrived.

Figuracion was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (then Fort Lewis) in the 1960s – his family joined him in Lakewood in 1968. After retiring from the Army Figuracion stayed in the community and remained active with veteran’s groups. He was a national hero in the Philippines.