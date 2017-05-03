University Place Aquatic Club wins 2017 Mark Olson Classic

Submitted by Michael McCune
University Place Aquatic Club (UPAC) hosted the largest meet in the clubs history at the Mark Olson Classic this weekend. 640 individual athletes from 14 different teams participated in the meet. Over the two days, more than 1800 spectators attended the meet.
This feat could not have been accomplished without countless volunteer hours from team families, community supporters, officials, and many others. A huge thank you goes out to everyone on contributing to the hosting of another spectacular UPAC meet.
All UPAC swimmers performed exceptionally well in the early season meet posting numerous best times and winning nearly every event. UPAC as a team placed 1st overall at the meet out of 14 scoring teams. UPAC accumulated 4617 points, more than doubling the amount of the second place team.
Head Official: Bruce Seiber
Meet Director: Denise Dingess
16 UPAC Swimmers placed first overall in one or more individual events:
Athea Caritativo (11-12 Girls): 200 Free, 200 Fly, 100 IM
Ben Chubb (13-14 Boys): 50 Breast
Nolan Cosme (11-12 Boys): 100 Back
Matthew Dingess (13-14 Boys): 200 Fly
Kody Feyedelem (13-14 Boys): 200 Back
Ben Hoang (10&Under Boys): 100 Back, 50 Breast, 100 Breast
David Idio (Boys 11-12): 100 Fly
Marie Keough (10&Under Girls): 100 Free, 100 Back, 100 Fly, 200 IM
Patrick Keough (13-14 Boys): 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM
Adam Kwon (10&Under Boys): 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 50 Back, 200 IM
Ellie Lawrence (13-14 Girls): 50 Breast
Leigh Lopez-Silvers (13-14 Girls): 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM
Nathan March (15&Over Boys): 200 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Fly
Dima Serafimovici (10&Under Boys): 50 Fly, 100 Fly
Maxim Serafimovici (11-12 Boys): 100 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM
Madison Sotomayor (11-12 Girls): 100 Fly
18 UPAC Swimmers achieved 100% best times across all of their previous personal bests:
Nolan Cosme
Amelia Cotter
Jack Cotter
Liam Cotter
Anne Forrest
William Forrest
Andy Huynh
Madison Kerby
Jeffery Lin
McKenna Perry
Ashtin Roy
Elizabeth Saffer
Sarah Seevers
Hilary Sharp
Ben Valdes
Katrina Wangen
Sierra Wangen
Jason Wu
