University Place Aquatic Club wins 2017 Mark Olson Classic

Submitted by Michael McCune

University Place Aquatic Club (UPAC) hosted the largest meet in the clubs history at the Mark Olson Classic this weekend. 640 individual athletes from 14 different teams participated in the meet. Over the two days, more than 1800 spectators attended the meet.

This feat could not have been accomplished without countless volunteer hours from team families, community supporters, officials, and many others. A huge thank you goes out to everyone on contributing to the hosting of another spectacular UPAC meet.

All UPAC swimmers performed exceptionally well in the early season meet posting numerous best times and winning nearly every event. UPAC as a team placed 1st overall at the meet out of 14 scoring teams. UPAC accumulated 4617 points, more than doubling the amount of the second place team.

Head Official: Bruce Seiber

Meet Director: Denise Dingess

16 UPAC Swimmers placed first overall in one or more individual events:

Athea Caritativo (11-12 Girls): 200 Free, 200 Fly, 100 IM

Ben Chubb (13-14 Boys): 50 Breast

Nolan Cosme (11-12 Boys): 100 Back

Matthew Dingess (13-14 Boys): 200 Fly

Kody Feyedelem (13-14 Boys): 200 Back

Ben Hoang (10&Under Boys): 100 Back, 50 Breast, 100 Breast

David Idio (Boys 11-12): 100 Fly

Marie Keough (10&Under Girls): 100 Free, 100 Back, 100 Fly, 200 IM

Patrick Keough (13-14 Boys): 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM

Adam Kwon (10&Under Boys): 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 50 Back, 200 IM

Ellie Lawrence (13-14 Girls): 50 Breast

Leigh Lopez-Silvers (13-14 Girls): 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM

Nathan March (15&Over Boys): 200 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Fly

Dima Serafimovici (10&Under Boys): 50 Fly, 100 Fly

Maxim Serafimovici (11-12 Boys): 100 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM

Madison Sotomayor (11-12 Girls): 100 Fly

18 UPAC Swimmers achieved 100% best times across all of their previous personal bests:

Nolan Cosme

Amelia Cotter

Jack Cotter

Liam Cotter

Anne Forrest

William Forrest

Andy Huynh

Madison Kerby

Jeffery Lin

McKenna Perry

Ashtin Roy

Elizabeth Saffer

Sarah Seevers

Hilary Sharp

Ben Valdes

Katrina Wangen

Sierra Wangen

Jason Wu