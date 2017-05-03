JFK at 100: Local author honors landmark with book talk at Museum

Tacoma, WA – Many of us will forever envision John F. Kennedy as a vibrant, charismatic figure in his 40s?the prime of his life. It is perhaps jarring to recognize that, were he still living, he would be a centenarian.

This landmark and Kennedy’s story will be explored on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. when award-winning journalist and author Dean R. Owen presents “John F. Kennedy: The Man, the Myth and the Legacy” at the Washington State History Museum. The event is timed to honor what would have been Kennedy’s 100th birthday.

Owen, author of the book November 22, 1963: Reflections on the Life, Assassination and Legacy of John F. Kennedy, will talk about the impact of Kennedy’s political career, with a special focus on the president’s visits to Washington State. Owen interviewed nearly 100 people for the book, including White House staff, civil rights leaders, family members and journalists who covered Kennedy. Veteran White House correspondent Helen Thomas wrote the book’s foreword.

“This book gives readers a real-world glimpse into this extraordinary man,” said actor Martin Sheen, who portrayed JFK in an NBC miniseries that aired in 50 countries. Former CBS News reporter and Face the Nation moderator Bob Schieffer stated, “Dean Owen did what a lot of reporters seem to have forgotten how to do these days: he asked the people who were there that awful day what they saw and how they felt. This is a must-read for anyone who wants a better understanding of what happened on the weekend that America lost its innocence.”

Owen lives in Federal Way. He was 7 years old when JFK was assassinated in 1963; for him, the tragedy prompted a career in journalism that has spanned 30-plus years. His work has appeared in New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, International Herald Tribune, and on Huffington Post and CNN.com among others.

Meet Owen in person and stay after to continue the conversation with a book signing. Admission is free for Washington State Historical Society members, and $5 general. At your Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.