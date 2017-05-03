Doug Baldwin surprises two Lakewood schools to deliver train safety message

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin always has to be alert for hard-hitting defenders on the field, and he wants kids to be equally alert when they’re near train tracks.

That’s why Baldwin surprised students at Tillicum and Tyee Park elementary schools in Lakewood Wednesday to talk about train safety. Both schools are near refurbished tracks that will soon carry WSDOT’s Amtrak Cascades passenger trains, and we – and Baldwin – want to be sure children and their families are extra aware and safe when the trains start running this fall. Baldwin led the students through an interactive video that stresses the need to be aware near tracks and to always obey safety signs. Beginning in the fall, 14 daily passenger trains, traveling up to 79 mph, are being re-routed to tracks that parallel Interstate 5 between Tacoma, Lakewood, JBLM, and DuPont.

The Stay Back From The Tracks safety campaign is a joint effort between our agency, the nonprofit Operation Lifesaver group and the Seattle Seahawks. The campaign also draws on the expertise of the non-profit railroad safety organization Operation Lifesaver, whose volunteers have made more than 75 school presentations in the area this year.

More information on Baldwin’s visit, Stay Back From The Tracks, or the rail service improvements please visit: wsdotblog.blogspot.com/2017/05/doug-baldwin-surprises-schoolchildren.html