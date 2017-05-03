Classy Chassis teams up with Lakewood Baseball Club

Submitted by Paul Nimmo/Lakewood Baseball Club

Celebrate LBCinco de Mayo.

Lakewood Baseball Club partners with Classy Chassis to help support the program that strives to instill in our youth the belief in good sportsmanship, honesty and loyalty.

It’s easy! Come out to a Classy Chassis location on May 5th or 6th and get a car wash and go enjoy a delicious iced coffee. Or get an oil change and new windshield wipers. Whatever you choose, know that you are not only taking care of your car, but also taking care of your community as you support Lakewood Baseball Club’s program for local youth. More info at lakewoodbaseballclub.org Please remember to use voucher code #LBC517