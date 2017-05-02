Westside Story – Martial Arts Is For Chickens

When I was a kid, we were so poor we could not afford a dog. Instead, our family pet was a chicken.

The chicken, who I called Feathers, helped me with my 5th-grade science fair project. The premise of my science experiment was to ascertain if I could teach my chicken martial arts. Actually, as I just finished telling you, I was a 5th grader, so realistically, the word ascertain could not have been in my 72-word vocabulary.

Allow me to restate my target disclosure sentence. The premise of my science experiment was to find out if I could teach my chicken martial arts.

By hanging out at the dojo every day and through diligent study of judo, I had worked myself all the way up to a 1st degree white belt.

I am happy to report that I earned an “A” and took the first place ribbon in the science fair for my grade level. That is the good news. The bad news is the chicken, who had earned a black belt in judo, put me in the hospital for 3 days.

Don’t take my word for it. Here is some old 8mm film I converted to video. The film was taken during a chicken judo training session.

Link: Marshal Arts Is For Chickens.

You may get a good out of the film, but I do not think it is that funny.

So, I got the last laugh.