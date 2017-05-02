Renowned medical personality murdered at TLT

Doctor Pepper will be grievously murdered at Tacoma Little Theatre May 11 – and 12 – and 13 – and 14.

TLT invites murder-mystery fans to join in the caper for a fun-filled evening of food and murder when TLT presents “The Death of Dr. Pepper.”

The murder is presented by Tacoma Little theatre’s pick of some of the area’s finest actors.

Upon arrival, the guests find Dr. Pepper searching for his wife who is supposed to meet him there, for dinner. Not finding her, Doctor is obviously worried; he asks everyone if they’ve seen Mrs. Pepper and leaves messages for her with the guests. As soon he leaves, Mrs. Pepper arrives – and arrives – and arrives. All three women claim to be Mrs. Pepper, who is unknown to the guests and the good doctor can not identify her as has met his demise, therefore, it is up to the diners to find his real murderer.

The food for the TLT Dinner Theatre fundraiser is furnished by The Social bar and Grill. Included is an appetizer, salad, entrée (meat, chicken, vegetarian/gluten free) and dessert. Coffee, tea, water and soda are also included; alcohol is available for purchase at the bar or from a server.

“The Death of Dr. Pepper” runs May 11 – 14; Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. The event is held at the Social Bar and Grill at 1715 Dock Street, downtown Tacoma.

Reservations are required; tickets are $50 per person, which include dinner and the show; they may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at (253) 272-2281.

Make your reservations soon; you don’t want to miss this one. Remember, Dr. Pepper, the friendly pepper-upper, will never let you down.