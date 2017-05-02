McKenna Bradbury serves as House page for Rep. Dick Muri

McKenna Bradbury, a student at Pioneer Middle School, traveled to Olympia to serve as a page in the state House of Representatives the 15th week of the 2017 legislative session, April 17 – 21. She was sponsored by Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom.

“I want to thank McKenna for her service as a page,” said Muri. “She did a good job for us while she was here. It’s always good to see how much each of these students learn when they come here for the week. I hope this experience helps her develop a lifelong commitment to public service.”

McKenna is the daughter of Thomas and Jennifer Bradbury. She plays the guitar and enjoys caring for her many pets. During the course of her duties as a House page, she was selected to present the flags on the House floor. She also learned how to navigate the many buildings on the Capital campus, delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff. While working at the Legislature, McKenna kept up with her school work by attending the page school a few hours each day.

Each year, students from around the state apply to participate in the House Page Program. Students spend a week attending page school, learning the inner workings of state government and assisting legislators on the House floor. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program. To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor and be between the ages of 14 and 16. Additionally, pages are required to obtain written permission from their parents and school.