‘Legally Blonde’ comes to Spanaway Lake High

The hilarious, heart-warming musical comedy ‘Legally Blonde,’ with book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin opens at Spanaway Lake High School May 5.

This is the charming tale of a “stereotypical,” self-indulgent blonde high school senior who is dumped by her dream boyfriend when he enters Harvard Law School. Elle Wood is told that he doesn’t believe she projects the proper image for the wife of an attorney; also, she’s not serious enough for him.

Elle takes matters in her own hands and through show-music song-and-dance numbers gives forth a perfect essay of why she is a right fit for Harvard and works her way into the prestigious university to be along side her love.

Eventually, Elle finds her law books are a better fit for her than her boyfriend and she dumps him and excels in her studies.

“Legally Blonde” is directed by Chris Serface, Tacoma Little Theater’s Managing Artistic Director. Jimmy Shields & Rico Lastrapes share the chorography credits; Nicholas Gorne is the Musical Director. The show features more than 30 of Spanaway Lake High School’s most talented students!

“Legally Blonde” runs through May 14 each Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.; there is a special Thursday performance May 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 with ASB card and $10 for all others. Tickets may be purchased in person at the auditorium. This show is recommended for all ages.

All performances are held at Spanaway Lake High School, 1305 168th Street East, Spanaway 98387.